South Africa

State obtains order to preserve R700k found in car of Northern Cape public works CFO

16 February 2024 - 17:23
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The CFO of the Northern Cape roads and public works department could not provide a reasonable explanation for why he had R679,000 in cash in his car when he was stopped at a roadblock. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority in the Northern Cape has obtained a preservation of property order to preserve to nearly R700,000 in cash seized from the CFO of the provincial department of roads and public works, Bradley Slingers. 

The order, made by the Northern Cape High Court on Friday, emanates from an incident when Slingers, 53, was stopped at a police roadblock outside Kimberley on November 16 last year. Police found R679,200 in the BMW 6 series vehicle he was driving. The cash was in four bags, one of which was under the driver’s seat.

Slingers explained to police the cash was his property which he was going to pay his employees with. 

“Slingers could not give any proof or a reasonable explanation of the cash in his possession, whereupon the police seized the cash, and an inquiry docket was opened for investigation,” NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

Senokoatsane said the AFU believes the cash was the proceeds of illegal activities and money laundering.

“This cash will be preserved awaiting an application by the AFU for the final forfeiture of the cash to the state,” Senokoatsane said. 

TimesLIVE 

