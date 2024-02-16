South Africa

Swift action must be taken on Ntsebeza report recommendations: FHR

16 February 2024 - 17:23
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Foundation for Human Rights has welcomed the report by Dumisa Ntsebeza SC on the National Prosecuting Authority's handling of Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Foundation for Human Rights has welcomed the release of the Ntsebeza Report on the work of the National Prosecuting Authority's Truth and Reconciliation Commission component.

Dumisa Ntsebeza SC was appointed by the NPA in January last year to review the structures and effectiveness of its TRC component, effective since 2021, after findings in the 2019 Rodrigues judgment that there was political interference in the work of the TRC prosecutions team between 2003 and 2017

Where necessary, Ntsebeza was asked to make recommendations for improvement. 

Ntsebeza was given three months to complete the report. He finished his report on June 30 last year, and the NPA released the report on February 2. 

In his report, Ntsebeza recommended the NPA establish an independent commission of inquiry to determine whether the individuals holding senior political office and positions between 2003 and 2017 acted improperly to dissuade, interfere, hinder or obstruct the investigation and/or prosecution of the cases the TRC referred to the NPA in 2003. 

The FHR said the release of the report was an important development towards transparency within the NPA.

“While the report was released some seven months after its completion, delaying crucial insights and recommendations, the FHR will continue to engage with the NPA on the extent to which the recommendations are accepted and implemented.” 

The FHR said since 2019, the former TRC commissioners, civil society organisations and the families of victims and survivors have been calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to set up an independent public commission of inquiry into the decision by the government not to pursue TRC cases.

“Furthermore, we urge swift action on key recommendations outlined in the report, including the fast-tracking of TRC cases.

“It is imperative that the NPA expedites the finalisation of policies and training manuals for TRC prosecutors, enhances co-ordination with relevant agencies, and utilises technology for better investigation and documentation.” 

TimesLIVE 

