Security guard and K9 attacked at city construction site in Cape Town

Contractor had been receiving threats

21 February 2024 - 18:42 By Kim Swartz
The security guard and K9 were shot at while patrolling the site. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zhukovsky

A security guard and K9 patrol dog are receiving medical and veterinary treatment after they were shot at a construction site where the contractor had been threatened in Cape Town.

At least five shots were fired at the guard and canine on Tuesday at the site in Philippi where the city’s urban mobility directorate is busy with a construction project.

“The attack happened where our urban mobility directorate is busy with construction work related to the rollout of the second phase of the MyCiTi bus service in the metro southeast,” said urban mobility MMC Rob Quintas.

He said over the past few weeks, the contractor had been threatened by people “wanting to control the subcontracting of services. I want to make it very clear that the city will not allow this thuggery, neither will we succumb to those demanding so-called protection money,” he said on Wednesday.

“We cannot make more information public, save to say that the security guard is recovering. The K9 was hit by two bullets and is not out of danger yet.”

The incident was reported to the SAPS organised crime unit which is working with the city’s project management team.

“I am pleading with the local community to please support us in our efforts to bring these criminals to book. We offer rewards for information that will lead to the arrest of those involved. Extortion is destroying livelihoods, city community projects and the wellbeing of us all,” added Quintas.

