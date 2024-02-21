South Africa

Sex workers trial: Mkhwanazi exonerated on one charge but still faces six counts of rape

21 February 2024 - 16:59
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sifiso Mkhwanazi was exonerated on one count of rape. He is on trial for the rape and murder of six sex workers. The one he is exonerated from is not related to the six victims.
Sifiso Mkhwanazi was exonerated on one count of rape. He is on trial for the rape and murder of six sex workers. The one he is exonerated from is not related to the six victims.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Johannesburg high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, on Wednesday refused Sifiso Mkhwanazi’s application to have the bulk of the charges against him discharged.

He was only successful in having one count of rape dismissed, which was allegedly committed in June 2021.  

Judge Cassim Moosa ruled that after carefully considering the totality of the evidence before him and in the interest of justice, he was of the opinion that there was sufficient evidence against Mkhwanazi, who is accused of raping and killing sex workers operating in Johannesburg.

“I am of the view, having exercised my discretion, that there is sufficient evidence before this court upon which a reasonable court acting carefully may convict the accused of certain of the counts.  

“It is ordered that the accused is granted a discharge on count one, being the charge of rape in respect of the complainant. He is accordingly not found guilty,” he said.  

The charge relates to when Mkhwanazi, then aged 19, was arrested in June 2021 after a sex worker opened a rape case against him. This led to him spending 10 months in prison.

Sex workers trial: Court hears Mkhwanazi tailored his admissions to avoid some charges

The state says Sifiso Mkhwanazi, 21, who is accused of killing six sex workers, tailored his admissions to suit his narrative to avoid some charges.
News
2 days ago

Mkhwanazi, however, is yet to answer to a string of other charges after, two years later, he was arrested following the discovery of sex workers’ decomposed bodies in his father’s car repair workshop.

It was alleged that he went on a killing spree after his release from prison, committing the rapes and murders in a six-month period from April to October 2022.  

As the trial unfolds, the state has alleged that he targeted Zimbabwean sex workers, since the woman who got him arrested was a Zimbabwean national.

Mkhwanazi’s lawyer Vuyo Maqetuka had applied for section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, asking the court to dismiss the rape charges and those of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.  

Maqetuka argued that the rape cases couldn’t stand, as the state couldn’t prove the deceased women were raped, and that the sex was consensual.  

He further submitted that his client didn’t conceal the body that was found by the caretaker in one of the rooms at the workshop and that Mkhwanazi deliberately left the body in that room to be found. 

He killed my sister and five others — and shattered our lives

Joyce Moyo wanted a better life for her kids. But her move to SA ended in a gruesome death at the hands of an alleged serial killer
News
1 week ago

The state opposed the application, indicating that there was photographic and DNA evidence. State prosecutor Leswikane Mashabela told the court that if Mkhwanazi wanted the body to be found, he should have taken it to the main side of the workshop. 

“He was still planning how he would remove this body. Why not leave the body in the changing room [one of the rooms in the workshop], why choose that room [which was not used]? I submit that this application should be rejected,” said Mashabela.   

Mkhwanazi was arrested in October 2022 and charged with six counts of murder, seven of rape, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.  

He pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and murder, but made an admission in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act. 

He admitted to strangling the women, using an arm choke. He denied raping the women, alleging it was consensual sex which he paid for. He denied planning the murders and said he strangled the women because they reneged on their agreement on the payment for sex and demanded more money. 

The court has ordered the state and the defence to submit their heads of arguments by Monday. The matter was postponed to Wednesday February 28, for arguments and merits.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

How cops used DNA to identify three of six murdered women

The woman who opened the rape case against Sifiso Mkhwnanazi which allegedly triggered him to kill sex workers could not be traced when police ...
News
6 days ago

Sex trade under spotlight in trial of man accused of killing six sex workers

The Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday heard about the sex trade when a sex worker returned to the stand to testify in the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  2. Cops arrest eight zama zama suspects after Joburg highway robberies South Africa
  3. KZN municipality official arrested for power theft South Africa
  4. Thabo Bester’s diet, clothing and access to attorneys in spotlight as case ... South Africa
  5. Consumers cannot afford fuel levy hikes, says AA news

Latest Videos

Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024
Load shedding & Transnet caused huge losses | Budget 2024