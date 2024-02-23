Enyobeni tavern's owner and operational manager Vuyokazi and her husband Siyakhangela Ndevu have been sentenced to a fine of R5,000 each, with the alternative of 100 days' imprisonment, for selling alcohol to a minor.
They were convicted in the East London regional court on Wednesday for selling booze to a 17-year-old, who testified in the trial.
Sentencing was handed down on Friday by magistrate Kevin von Bratt.
After querying whether they were in a position to pay the fine today, he ruled "the matter will be referred to the Prisoners Friend so that arrangements can be made for deferment and payment over a suitable period".
The tavern became notorious with the deaths of 21 schoolchildren during a “pens down” party in June 2022. The government said suffocation due to overcrowding was the likely cause of death.
Enyobeni tavern duo fined R5,000 each, set to seek aid to pay
Image: Ziyanda Zweni
