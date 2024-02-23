South Africa

Enyobeni tavern duo fined R5,000 each, set to seek aid to pay

23 February 2024 - 11:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Enyobeni tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu were found guilty of one count of selling alcohol to a minor. File image
Enyobeni tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu were found guilty of one count of selling alcohol to a minor. File image
Image: Ziyanda Zweni

Enyobeni tavern's owner and operational manager Vuyokazi and her husband Siyakhangela Ndevu have been sentenced to a fine of R5,000 each, with the alternative of 100 days' imprisonment, for selling alcohol to a minor.

They were convicted in the East London regional court on Wednesday for selling booze to a 17-year-old, who testified in the trial.

Sentencing was handed down on Friday by magistrate Kevin von Bratt.

After querying whether they were in a position to pay the fine today, he ruled "the matter will be referred to the Prisoners Friend so that arrangements can be made for deferment and payment over a suitable period".

The tavern became notorious with the deaths of 21 schoolchildren during a “pens down” party in June 2022. The government said suffocation due to overcrowding was the likely cause of death. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling alcohol to minor

Enyobeni tavern's owner and operational manager have been found guilty of selling alcohol to a minor.
News
1 day ago

'I didn’t know paying the fine was admitting guilt,' former tavern employee tells court

A former Enyobeni Tavern employee who paid an admission of guilt fine after the deaths of young people and minors at the tavern in Scenery Park, East ...
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Zanele Muholi commemorates tavern tragedy a year on in powerful exhibition

The artworks commemorating the tragedy are only part of the work by Muholi to help the victims. The artist also pledged to build an art centre in the ...
News
8 months ago

EDITORIAL | Families of Enyobeni Tavern victims may never get closure

Liquor traders should not host ‘pens downs’ parties as it is a violation of their trading conditions and a criminal offence
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago

EC premier blasted for ‘shambolic’ handling of Enyobeni probe

Dribs and drabs of information have confirmed or ruled out factors contributing to the tragedy.
News
1 year ago

LISTEN | Enyobeni: Authorities unclear how methanol entered bodies of deceased, and if it was enough to kill

Families continue to have many unanswered questions about the deaths of their loved ones at the Enyobeni tavern in East London on June 26.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling alcohol to minor South Africa
  2. R9bn tenders and land: Mbalula’s ex-spokesperson Ayanda Allie wants Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  4. Security guard and K9 attacked at city construction site in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Fikile Mbalula laughs off Jacob Zuma's two-thirds target for MK party News

Latest Videos

Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'
Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024