Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Families of Enyobeni Tavern victims may never get closure

Liquor traders should not host ‘pens downs’ parties as it is a violation of their trading conditions and a criminal offence

12 June 2023 - 20:09

It is almost a year since 21 schoolchildren died during a “pens down” party at Enyobeni Tavern in the Eastern Cape. On Monday, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) issued a warning to matric pupils planning similar celebrations as June exams draw to a close...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | We want transparency, not Zuma-like smoke and mirrors Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Politicians must feel the pressure of concerning water quality Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Tsietsi Mashinini would shudder to see what became of his ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | If you hate LGBTQ+ people, best avoid these rotisserie chickens Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | Kiss and curdle: making it, taking it, wasting it Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video
CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng