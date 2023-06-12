EDITORIAL | Families of Enyobeni Tavern victims may never get closure
Liquor traders should not host ‘pens downs’ parties as it is a violation of their trading conditions and a criminal offence
12 June 2023 - 20:09
It is almost a year since 21 schoolchildren died during a “pens down” party at Enyobeni Tavern in the Eastern Cape. On Monday, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) issued a warning to matric pupils planning similar celebrations as June exams draw to a close...
