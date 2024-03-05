A deep dive into Godongwana’s 'difficult' 2024 budget

“The terrain was very difficult.”

This is how finance minister Enoch Godongwana described the period leading up to the presentation of the 2024 budget last month. The National Treasury had to find money to pay down some debt but also fund the growing social wage — including a continuation of the Covid-19 grant — at a time when the commodity price boom is considered officially over and logistics weaknesses and power cuts interrupt the economy.

Speaking at the recent Think Budget breakfast forum (watch the recoding below) — a collaboration between Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and the Sunday Times — Godongwana said tabling his second budget was different to when he was initially appointed as finance minister. It has been boosted by a commodity price boom, which helped with Treasury fund items like the R350 social relief of distress grant.

However, in the first quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year, load-shedding and the crisis at Transnet intensified, making it difficult to find the extra R36bn required to continue with the grant.

“What that tells you is that the revenue loss was huge for us in that first quarter. It was about R56bn. We are already entering this year from a tough position. Planning for this budget, we were in a very difficult environment,” Godongwana said.

If the National Treasury had its way, the grant would come to an end in March 2025. However, there was growing pressure from social justice movements to not only extend it beyond 2025, but to possibly use it as a springboard to a basic income grant. This was difficult to ignore as politicians and some political parties were supportive of this view.