South Africa

Teacher found hanging, pupil dies after rugby match in Gauteng

06 March 2024 - 19:15 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed condolences to the families of the teacher who was found dead at school and a pupil who died after a rugby match. File photo.
Image: Gauteng department of education

A teacher and a pupil died in separate incidents in Gauteng this week, the province's education department said on Wednesday. 

A grade 12 teacher from Hyde Park Secondary School in Johannesburg was found hanging in the school’s sports grounds on Wednesday morning. Paramedics certified him dead on arrival. 

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

A grade 11 boy pupil from Jeppe High School for Boys in Johannesburg died on Tuesday after a rugby match with Hoërskool Die Anker in Brakpan. 

The school named the boy as Kaiden Bowie.

“It is alleged that the learner was not feeling well after the match. Paramedics on site tried to stabilise him and contacted an ambulance for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the learner succumbed shortly after the ambulance arrived,” Mabona said.

The department’s psychosocial support unit went to both schools to offer trauma counselling and support.

“We are deeply disheartened by these tragic incidents and extend our most sincere condolences to the families of the departed, as well as their respective school communities,” said provincial education MEC Matome Chiloane. 

TimesLIVE

