South Africa

Pupils injured at Thembisa school after classroom ceiling collapses on them

Tuesday's incident affecting 18 pupils at Umthambeka Primary School is under investigation. Most are recovering at home, while two are still at a health facility

27 February 2024 - 15:54
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
About 18 Grade 6 pupils sustained injuries and were rushed to local medical facilities.
About 18 Grade 6 pupils sustained injuries and were rushed to local medical facilities.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

Eighteen Grade 6 pupils were injured when a classroom ceiling at Umthambeka Primary School in Thembisa collapsed on them on Tuesday.

According to the Gauteng department of education, the pupils were rushed to local medical facilities for assistance.

The department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said two pupils are still recovering at a medical facility, while others are recuperating at home.

Mabona said the cause of the incident is uncertain at this stage.

“We have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Further information will be acquired from the school management team, school governing body and the district accordingly,” he said.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed concern after the incident.

“We are indeed concerned by the occurrence of this incident and find it unfortunate that our children were injured in such a manner at school. We would like to wish all affected learners a speedy recovery. We call upon SGB members to always be vigilant of challenges faced by their schools and report them to the department for attention,” said Chiloane.

Mabona said a psychosocial support team will be dispatched to the school.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Free education becomes reality at NYC medical school with $1bn donation

With the gift, all current full-time students will have their spring semester tuition reimbursed and all future students will attend the school ...
News
12 hours ago

Labour department closes unsafe mobile classrooms in Limpopo

The department of employment and labour inspectorate in Limpopo has closed down seven mobile classrooms at Tshikundamalema Secondary School in ...
News
1 day ago

Nearly 180 special needs pupils in Eastern Cape forced to stay home as school is ‘unfit’ to house them

Parents complain about broken toilets, electricity and water issues, a lack of scholar transport and unsupervised disabled children seemingly being ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dobsonville doctor dies after being shot during robbery at practice South Africa
  2. Capetonians earn more than R25m selling excess solar PV power to city South Africa
  3. Sars sues Sasfin for R4.9bn over unpaid taxes by former bank clients South Africa
  4. Outa says it will defend motorists against e-toll debt news
  5. Student constable arrested on charge of raping colleague South Africa

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains