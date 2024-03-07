Joburg's dry taps: Full recovery will take a few days

Water levels at Johannesburg reservoirs are still low after the outage at the Eikenhof pump station.
While pumping resumed at midnight on Tuesday, Johannesburg Water says “complete recovery will take a few days”.
Late Wednesday night, it gave this update on affected areas:
“Crosby reservoir is critically low. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.
“Brixton reservoir and tower are both critically low but improving. Pumping has resumed, and the tower is gradually recovering and supplying the area. The reservoir outlet will be throttled (reduced pressure) to 80% overnight.
“Hursthill 1 & 2 reservoirs are both critically low. Improvement is expected overnight. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone. Hursthill 2 reservoir outlet will be throttled to 80% overnight to assist in recovery, while Hursthill 1 is being reconfigured to boost supply.
“Crown Gardens reservoir and towers are low. The reservoir outlet will be throttled to 80% overnight to assist in recovery. Both towers are critically low, and pumping will resume as soon as the reservoir has recovered. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the reservoir zone.
“Eagles Nest reservoir is critically low, supplying fairly to Alan Manor and Naturena reservoirs. Poor pressure is expected in the supply zone while the system is recovering.
“Aeroton reservoir and tower are supplying fairly, however, poor pressure is still expected in the supply zone.
“Chiawelo reservoir, Doornkop West reservoir, Power Park reservoir, Jabulani reservoir and Diepkloof reservoir have improved significantly and supplying fairly; however, poor pressure may still be expected in the supply zone.
“Orlando East is critically low due to poor supply. Johannesburg Water is monitoring the impact.
“Braamfischer and Meadowlands reservoirs outlet will be throttled to 70% overnight. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.
“Zondi reservoir and tower and Protea Glen reservoir are currently low but supplying fairly. Poor pressure to no water may be experienced in certain parts of the supply zone.
“Linden 1 reservoir & tower, Linden 2 reservoir and Blairgowrie reservoir are critically low. Poor pressure to no water may still be expected in the supply zone. Improvements are expected overnight; however, Linden 1 system may take longer to improve due to system configuration.
“Honeydew reservoir & tower and Olivedale reservoir: The reservoir has improved and supplying fairly, while Olivedale reservoir is still recovering. Honeydew is still low but improving. Poor pressure may be expected in certain parts of the supply zone.
“Cosmo City and Boschkop reservoirs have improved and supplying fairly, while Randpark Ridge reservoir is empty. Poor pressure may be expected in the supply zone.
“Robertsville reservoir, Fairlands reservoir and Corriemoor reservoir are low but supplying fairly. Kensington-B reservoir is supplying fairly while the tower is critically low.
“Both Helderkruin reservoir and tower are critically low. The reservoir outlet has been throttled to 80% overnight to build capacity. Witpoortjie reservoir had improved and supplying fairly while the tower is critically low. Improvement is expected overnight; however poor pressure to no water may be expected in the supply zone.
“Constantia tower is critically low. Florida North tower has slightly improved. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.
“Quellerina tower and Waterval tower are both empty. No water is expected in the supply zone. Pumping will resume as soon as Waterval system recovers.
“Bryanston reservoir is low but improving, while the tower is empty. Pumping is expected to resume in the morning. Poor pressure to no water is expected in high-lying areas.
“Illovo reservoir is critically low, while the tower is empty. The reservoir has been throttled to 80% to assist in recovery. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.
“Linbro Park, Marlboro and Morningside reservoirs are critically low. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.”
