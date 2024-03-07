Taxi strike in Ekurhuleni set to continue as talks break down

The taxi strike in Ekurhuleni that started on Wednesday looks set to continue on Friday after the collapse of talks between various taxi associations, the Gauteng provincial government and the City of Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

“The talks got under way this morning at the OR Tambo Government Precinct in Ekurhuleni after many commuters were stranded after the taxi industry went on strike in protest over a contract awarded to a private bus company to transport local communities, the municipality said.

It said taxi operators took to the streets of, among others Thembisa, Germiston and Vosloorus, and stopped residents from boarding, leaving many schoolchildren and commuters stranded.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale and Ekurhuleni transport MMC Andile Mngwevu urgently convened a meeting with the taxi operators in an effort to address the matter.

There was a deadlock just hours into the meeting when the taxi industry demanded the immediate release of four of their counterparts who were arrested for various offences and the release of seven vehicles which had been impounded.

“These taxi operators are our stakeholders and we have a great working relationship. But at the same time the destruction of the lives of our people cannot acceptable,” Mngwevu said.

Mngwevu said the municipality had an obligation to ensure people were provided with reliable, safe and affordable transport at all times, and said this must take precedence in the talks between the industry and the government.

“So our commitment is to end this impasse and ensure that the situation normalises as soon as possible so that everyone continues with their lives,” he said.

Mngwevu said it was regrettable that the talks stalled so early but said he remained optimistic that the parties would return to the negotiation table soon.

