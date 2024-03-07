The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has confirmed that some Gauteng taxi operations, especially in Thembisa, Germiston, Benoni, Katlehong and Vosloorus, are suspended on Thursday after a dispute.
Santaco national spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said the temporary suspension follows a disagreement on Wednesday between their patrollers and the JR Choeu bus company, which saw law enforcement arresting patrollers and security officials and some of their vehicles being impounded.
“A meeting has been called between the industry and other affected parties to speedily resolve the matter. We apologise to commuters who have been affected by this,” she said.
This is a developing story...
Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF
TimesLIVE
