Large parts of Randburg continued to suffer without water supplies on Monday morning despite Joburg Water's action plan to recover the Linden 1 and Blairgowrie systems.
On Sunday evening Johannesburg Water said technical teams were monitoring the progress of the Linden 1 and Blairgowrie reservoirs as they continue to be areas of focus.
“Johannesburg Water also reached an agreement this evening [Sunday] with bulk supplier rand Water for an additional 100 megalitres to boost volumes to supply struggling systems such as Linden 1 and Blairgowrie. This is aimed at alleviating the strain for communities in the greater Randburg area,” it said.
This, however, has not come to fruition as many residents in Ward 99 are experiencing another week without water.
Ward councillor Nicole van Dyk sent a message to community groups in her ward indicating she had checked with residents in her area and water supply had not been restored.
On Monday about 25 suburbs were without water and the plight was spilling to neighbouring areas which had supplies during the outages, she said.
“The issue of dry taps and no water is spreading again. This may be because there was another power outage, the fourth in 11 days, at Eikenhof, which is the main pumping station,” she said.
Ward councillors will hold a meeting with Joburg Water on Monday, Van Dyk said.
In an update at 9.40am, Joburg Water said its interventions overnight had seen improvements for Kensington B tower and Linden 2 reservoir.
“Increasing supply volumes by the bulk supplier [rand Water] assisted the two systems to recover.”
However, the entity said: “Linden 1 and Blairgowrie reservoirs are still struggling due to low incoming supply pressure and volumes.”
Technical teams from Joburg Water and rand Water “are reconfiguring the system and meeting on site to bring Linden 1 to an acceptable level to start stabilising supply”.
Technical teams, councillors consulting with Joburg Water as 25 suburbs in Randburg area remain dry
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
