Joburg Water drowns in leaks, illegal connections and debt
The agency says it is owed almost R30bn by customers, which affects its ability to maintain ageing infrastructure
10 March 2024 - 00:00
Johannesburg Water says it is owed almost R30bn by customers and that it has lost R1.7bn to leaks this financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.