South Africa

Water restored to three hospitals, but West Rand facility dry

08 March 2024 - 10:40 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Water supply has returned to three health facilities, including Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, which had experienced outages from Monday as a result of problems at Johannesburg Water.
Water supply has returned to three health facilities, including Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, which had experienced outages from Monday as a result of problems at Johannesburg Water.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Water supply was restored to three health facilities on Friday morning after outages caused by challenges at utilities responsible for the service.

These are Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital and Zola Community Health Centre, the Gauteng health department said. The Zola facility had been relying on water tankers for two weeks while the other two were affected from Monday.

Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital on the West Rand continues to be affected as reservoirs feeding water to the facility are low.

Water tankers will continue to supply the hospital until the supply is fully restored.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joburg's dry taps: Full recovery will take a few days

Water levels at Johannesburg reservoirs are still low after the outage at the Eikenhof pump station.
News
1 day ago

Four Gauteng health facilities hit as water supply dries up

Four public health facilities have had water supply interruptions, one of which has been going on for two weeks, the health department said on ...
News
20 hours ago

Dry taps: Joburg Water says system recovering after Eikenhof outage, but some areas still without water

Johannesburg Water says its systems are continuing to recover after the outage at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.
News
1 day ago

Clamour for City Power, Rand Water to turn taps back on in Johannesburg

City Power envisages repairs to a major Rand Water substation being completed by Tuesday evening while multiple "dry" suburbs across Johannesburg ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty South Africa
  2. Border smuggling, zama zamas foiled during Operation Vala Umgodi South Africa
  3. 'If you play, you'll pay': Criminal charges laid against restaurant group for ... South Africa
  4. Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng South Africa
  5. AfriForum seeks clarity on six-month closure of Lesotho water tunnel South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court