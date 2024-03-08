Water supply was restored to three health facilities on Friday morning after outages caused by challenges at utilities responsible for the service.
These are Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital and Zola Community Health Centre, the Gauteng health department said. The Zola facility had been relying on water tankers for two weeks while the other two were affected from Monday.
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital on the West Rand continues to be affected as reservoirs feeding water to the facility are low.
Water tankers will continue to supply the hospital until the supply is fully restored.
TimesLIVE
Water restored to three hospitals, but West Rand facility dry
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
