South Africa

LISTEN | Joshlin Smith case: Woman walks free after charges against her dropped

She had faced kidnapping and human trafficking charges

13 March 2024 - 11:56 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Charges against Phumza Sigaqa (in red) were withdrawn on Wednesday.
Charges against Phumza Sigaqa (in red) were withdrawn on Wednesday.
Image: NPA

One of four people accused in the case of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith was released from custody on Wednesday after the state dropped charges of kidnapping and human trafficking against her.

Phumza Sigaqa was initially arrested after one of the other accused alleged she had “bought” Joshlin Smith for R20,000, an accusation she vehemently denied.

"After further investigation, there is at this stage insufficient evidence against accused number four. The investigation continues," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told TimesLIVE.

Sigaqa and three other accused, among them Joshlin’s mother Kelly Smith, appeared in the Vredenburg Court on Wednesday, their second court appearance since their arrest last week. The other two accused are Kelly Smith’s boyfriend, Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, and a close friend, Steveno van Rhyn.

LISTEN HERE: 

Smith, Appollis and Van Rhyn remain in custody.

All three have abandoned their bail hearing, their legal representatives said on Wednesday.

Saldanha community activist Rev June Dolley-Major said outside court a petition calling on the state to deny bail to the accused had received 18,539 signatures.

Joshlin disappeared after being left in the care of Appollis at the Middlebos informal settlement on February 19 while Kelly went to her part-time job as a domestic worker.

The state said it is waiting on cellphone data analysis, and the case was postponed to May 13 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Teargas & chaos outside court before Joshlin Smith's mother's appearance

Police jostled with angry protestors and fired teargas before the court appearance of four suspects on charges related to the disappearance of ...
News
4 hours ago

Row over ‘morally corrupt’ political interference in Joshlin investigation

McKenzie says he was trying to help nab the culprits by ensuring they did not abscond.
News
3 days ago

‘When is Joshlin coming back?’: missing Saldanha girl’s classmates await her return

Teacher lights candle every morning in prayer for safe return
News
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R21 North opens on Tuesday after mayonnaise spillage that led to looting South Africa
  2. Joburg’s dry taps: Valve found in closed position South Africa
  3. Cellphone data 'places Bozwana murder suspect at scene of crime' South Africa
  4. WATCH | 18-vehicle pile-up in Centurion, multiple injuries South Africa
  5. Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in South Africa, church says South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance
Johannesburg's dry taps partly blamed on heatwave