A Limpopo farmer who allegedly knocked over a man with his vehicle on Tuesday has been remanded pending his bail application next week.
David Maree, 55, appeared in the Mokopane magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and resisting arrest.
“It is alleged that on Tuesday the complainant and his wife went to the homestead of the accused to get his payment for the job he had previously worked on,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.
The complainant alleged he was underpaid. He said he had been hired by the accused to build a one-room structure for R4,500 but was only paid R600 for the work he had done.
An argument ensued and Maree allegedly hit the complainant before getting into his car and knocking him down.
“The complainant sustained multiple injuries on his leg and was taken to hospital. The police arrested the suspect the same day.”
TimesLIVE
Limpopo farmer arrested for attempted murder
Image: 123RF
