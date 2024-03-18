The department of correctional services (DCS) says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault of Dr Nandipha Magudumana in Kroonstad prison at the weekend.
It is alleged Magudumana, who is awaiting trial after her arrest last year, was pushed into the grills during an altercation with two other inmates.
DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said officials had advised Magudumana to open a criminal case when she reported the alleged assault, but she had opted to discuss it with her lawyers first.
Nxumalo said correctional services officials had conducted an examination on her and found no visible injuries
“The safety and wellbeing of inmates is our utmost priority, and we take such allegations seriously. Hence, this incident is under investigation,” Nxumalo said.
Magudumana was arrested in April last year with her alleged lover, Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, in Tanzania in April last year. They were arrested in connection with Bester’s audacious escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2022.
TimesLIVE
Magudumana assault allegations are being probed: DCS
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The department of correctional services (DCS) says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault of Dr Nandipha Magudumana in Kroonstad prison at the weekend.
It is alleged Magudumana, who is awaiting trial after her arrest last year, was pushed into the grills during an altercation with two other inmates.
DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said officials had advised Magudumana to open a criminal case when she reported the alleged assault, but she had opted to discuss it with her lawyers first.
Nxumalo said correctional services officials had conducted an examination on her and found no visible injuries
“The safety and wellbeing of inmates is our utmost priority, and we take such allegations seriously. Hence, this incident is under investigation,” Nxumalo said.
Magudumana was arrested in April last year with her alleged lover, Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, in Tanzania in April last year. They were arrested in connection with Bester’s audacious escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2022.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Bester and Magudumana fail to block Showmax doccie from airing
Why Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana oppose doccie, and Showmax's reasons to screen
POLL | Is Thabo Bester being a brat complaining about jail food and phone access?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos