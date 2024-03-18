South Africa

Magudumana assault allegations are being probed: DCS

18 March 2024 - 22:26 By TimesLIVE
Dr Nandipha Magudumana's claim of assault at Kroonstad are under investigation by authorities. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The department of correctional services (DCS) says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault of Dr Nandipha Magudumana in Kroonstad prison at the weekend. 

It is alleged Magudumana, who is awaiting trial after her arrest last year, was pushed into the grills during an altercation with two other inmates. 

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said officials had advised Magudumana to open a criminal case when she reported the alleged assault, but she had opted to discuss it with her lawyers first. 

Nxumalo said correctional services officials had conducted an examination on her and found no visible injuries 

“The safety and wellbeing of inmates is our utmost priority, and we take such allegations seriously. Hence, this incident is under investigation,” Nxumalo said. 

Magudumana was arrested in April last year with her alleged lover, Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, in Tanzania in April last year. They were arrested in connection with Bester’s audacious escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2022. 

