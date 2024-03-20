South Africa

WATCH | Suspects in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

20 March 2024 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE
The murder trial of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates footballer Senzo Meyiwa continues at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Earlier this week the court heard how former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi made a confession about the circumstances surrounding Meyiwa's murder, and said he wanted to be protected against those he was with when the footballer was killed.

Ntanzi said he was threatened immediately after Meyiwa's death as he was visibly frightened after the murder.

