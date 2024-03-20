The murder trial of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates footballer Senzo Meyiwa continues at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Earlier this week the court heard how former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi made a confession about the circumstances surrounding Meyiwa's murder, and said he wanted to be protected against those he was with when the footballer was killed.
Ntanzi said he was threatened immediately after Meyiwa's death as he was visibly frightened after the murder.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Suspects in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Courtesy of SABC News
The murder trial of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates footballer Senzo Meyiwa continues at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Earlier this week the court heard how former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi made a confession about the circumstances surrounding Meyiwa's murder, and said he wanted to be protected against those he was with when the footballer was killed.
Ntanzi said he was threatened immediately after Meyiwa's death as he was visibly frightened after the murder.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘Meyiwa hit shooter with chair to stop him taking something Kelly pointed out’: Ntanzi’s second confession
‘We are almost there’ — Zandie Gumede on Kelly Khumalo’s alleged implication in Senzo trial
'I was paid R45k after Senzo Meyiwa's murder': Ntanzi's detailed confession
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos