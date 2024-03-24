Activists from across South Africa gathered at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg during the Human Rights Festival in a symbolic protest where they beat 1,000 drums for a free Palestine.
TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi captured the event on camera.
IN PICS | Activists beat 1,000 drums for a free Palestine
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
