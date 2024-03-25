South Africa

WATCH | Cross-examination of NaTIS expert Christopher Matlou continues in Senzo Meyiwa trial

25 March 2024 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The cross-examination of Electronic National Administration Traffic Information System expert Christopher Matlou is expected to continue.

Matlou, who works as an investigator for the Road Traffic Management Corporation, took the stand on Friday and told the court one of the accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, was in Gauteng during the year of the murder.

This is in contrast to Sibiya's evidence that he was not a resident of Gauteng between 2013 and 2015.

