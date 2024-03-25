Forming part of China's SAIC Motor, LDV announced on Monday it will launch a new range of double cab pick-ups to the South African market in May 2024.
Best know for its hard-working commercial vehicles, LDV said its South African operations will be headquartered in Sandton, Gauteng, from where it will serve a national network of dealers.
A national dealer network is being appointed, with construction of the first dealership in Sandton completed. A national parts distribution warehouse agreement is near completion.
“Few vehicle brands can lay claim to the track record and history of LDV, said Ockert Conradie,” general manager LDV South Africa.
LDV, formerly known as Leyland DAF Vehicles, was sold to SAIC Motor in 2010.
“On a global scale, SAIC and its family of vehicle brands such as LDV dwarf other Chinese vehicle manufacturers, and on a regional scale LDV has firmly proven and established itself in right-hand drive markets such as Australia and New Zealand, where it is a very popular brand.”
LDV South Africa will open its showroom floors with a selection of T60 double cab pick-ups. The models have proved their worth in markets with similar climates and vehicle usage patterns.
The carmaker said it has completed a rigorous local testing and approval cycle, including full homologation. All its vehicles will offer a comprehensive five-year/200,000km factory warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan as standard.
Detailed information about the complete vehicle range will be communicated next week.
LDV entering South African market with T60 pick-up
Image: Supplied
