Find more sources, manage demand and losses: Joburg's water strategy

Diversification of sources, management of water demand and losses, and creating a water-conscious society are among the main features of Johannesburg's water-security strategy.

The strategy, which was adopted by the city council in October last year, was unveiled by Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on Tuesday at the Joburg Theatre. It identifies seven themes the city must implement to safeguard the city's water supply.

The first is to secure potable water by diversifying water resources.

“To achieve this, we must adopt a multifaceted approach that addresses both the supply and demand sides of the equation. This means while enhancing our water infrastructure, exploring alternative water sources is a crucial step. We must continue to explore the use of groundwater and water recycling and reuse to supplement the bulk supply we receive from Rand Water,” Gwamanda said.

The city further acknowledged that it will need to manage effectively water demand and losses in its system.

Gwamanda said the city must invest in water-efficient technologies and promote responsible consumption habits while investing in infrastructure that reduces waste.

The city also wants to cultivate a water-conscious society which recognises water's value and acts accordingly.

“This means instilling a culture of stewardship and mindfulness in our communities in which every individual understands their role in preserving and protecting our precious water resources.

“To achieve this, we must educate and empower our citizens to make informed choices about their water usage. We can do this through outreach programmes, educational initiatives in schools and public awareness campaigns that highlight the importance of water conservation and responsible stewardship,” Gwamanda said.

He added that while ensuring access to clean water, the city must also confront the ever-present threat of flooding, which poses risks to lives, livelihoods and infrastructure.

This can be achieved, he said, by investing in stormwater management systems.

“Additionally, natural infrastructure such as wetlands, flood plains and green spaces can provide valuable flood protection by absorbing excess water, reducing runoff and preventing erosion,” Gwamanda said.

The launch of the strategy comes after the city was plunged into a crisis when power supply was interrupted at the Eikenhof pump station, leaving thousands of households without water for days.

This led to residents questioning whether the city was able to provide a reliable supply of water and protect its infrastructure against power outages and lightning.

The plan calls on the city to: