Why every business needs a Mac
The MacBook range, with supercharged chips, takes computing to the next level
If you can dream it, Mac can help you do it. From speed to power, from security to value, the MacBook range — supercharged with the M1, M2 and M3 chips — is a giant leap in computing.
Mac can go the distance
Thanks to their advanced battery technologies, the new generation of Mac are tireless workhorses.
Available from iStore, MacBook Air M1 (R17,999) is capable of lasting for up to 15 hours and MacBook Pro M3 (R37,499) lasts up to 22 hours on a single charge. That’s enough to cover the flying time from Johannesburg to Atlanta, US, with plenty of power to spare at the airport before you board.
Mac works with your other Apple devices
Using a built-in feature called Continuity, a Mac can communicate seamlessly with your iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Start a note, email or Freeform sketch on your iPhone, and continue on your Mac without missing a beat.
You can auto-unlock your Mac while wearing your Apple Watch, and instantly share or present content from your iPhone to your Mac, using AirPlay. Copy content on one device, and paste onto another. It makes life on the move easier than ever.
Mac can easily tackle more than one task at a time
Apple’s revolutionary new System-on-a-Chip processor uses a unified memory system that takes multitasking to a new level.
You can fill your screen with two apps, side by side, or you can open multiple applications and shift between them, in centre-stage and thumbnail form, using Stage Manager on macOS Ventura.
Mac gives you peace of mind
MacBook's built-in security features, such as Touch ID and the T2 security chip, provide peace of mind for entrepreneurs who need to keep their data secure.
You also get sophisticated runtime protections, along with state-of-the-art antivirus software, to keep your system safe from malware. Even if your Mac falls into the wrong hands, file-level encryption will make sure your business is no-one else’s business.
Mac plays as hard as it works
There are good reasons why Macs are the preferred tools of creative thinkers and doers in a wide variety of fields of work, and two of those reasons come bundled with every machine.
iMovie for Mac allows you to make Hollywood-style movies at a stunning 4K resolution, while GarageBand, with its extensive library of instruments and loops, can turn you into a musical superstar of note.
More proof that if you can dream it, a Mac can help you do it!
For more information visit here. https://www.istore.co.za/discover-mac.
This article was sponsored by the iStore.