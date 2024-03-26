Mr A entered a plea agreement with the state and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.
He told the court that in September 2019 he landed another “job” to locate a male using a map. While driving towards a red dot depicted on a cellphone map, the device switched off and the map disappeared. The job was aborted.
A week later he was called with instructions to fetch a vehicle from the headquarters of a gang called the Terrible West Siders in Woodstock. While awaiting further instructions he was pulled over by police, who found one of his revolvers under the seat.
Mr A was arrested, but after informing his co-accused a lawyer arrived and secured his release from custody. He was later called to a meeting outside a garage in Bellville.
A man in the back seat of a white BMW introduced himself as Modack, adding he was proud of Mr A's work in Melkbosstrand. Modack, he testified, offered to assist with the payment of legal fees.
Modack's associate gave him R3,000 and said he would make contact again within a week.
The trial continues.
‘Underworld boss Nafiz Modack thanked shooter’ after death of Hawks officer’s father
A self-confessed hitman testifying about the shooting of a pensioner in a case of mistaken identity told the Cape Town high court he was later thanked for the job by alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack.
State witness “Mr A” returned to the witness stand on Monday in the trial against Modack and his co-accused, who face 124 charges, including the murder of police detective Charl Kinnear in Cape Town.
The court heard evidence about where Riyaat Gesant and Mario Petersen parked a black Mercedes-Benz used in the assassination of former Hawks member Nico Heerschap’s father, Nicolaas, in July 2019 outside his home in Melkbosstrand. Nico was the intended target.
CCTV footage of the area outside the house captured Mr A and Fagmeed Kelly walking in the street and waiting for Heerschap’s car to emerge shortly before 7am on July 9 2019.
Mr A testified he was the main shooter and said he fired two shots at the driver’s window while Kelly was his back-up shooter. The getaway car was torched near Monwabisi beach in Khayelitsha after the shooting.
The accused implicated in Heerschap’s murder have pleaded not guilty.
Shooter testifies about cop's father being killed in error 'on Modack's orders'
