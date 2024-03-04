South Africa

Detective Charl Kinnear's alleged murderers claim there've been attempts to poison them

04 March 2024 - 18:00 By Kim Swartz
Some of those implicated in the murder of top detective Charl Kinnear allege they received poisoned food on Monday. File image.
Image: File/ Kim Swartz

Former rugby player Zane Kilian, alleged to have been involved in the assassination of top detective Charl Kinnear, on Monday claimed his food was poisoned during consultations with his lawyer.

The allegations were made shortly after he returned to the dock in the high court in Cape Town after arrangements were made for him to consult his newly appointed legal representatives.

Kilian, represented by advocate Pieter Nel, told the court that while he was in the court cells in Cape Town the food given to him smelled off and he believed it had been laced with poison.

He said the food had been given to him outside lunchtime.

Judge Robert Henney said they were serious allegations and he should take it up with the court authorities.

Advocate Mohamed Sibda said his client, Nafiz Modack — the main accused and alleged underworld crime boss — also received food that had “gone off”.

Modack’s brother, Yaseen, will also be represented by Sibda after delays in getting legal representation.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Judge Robert Henney conceded to a roadmap which includes the state drafting 220, 236 and 212 admissions which it will share with the defence. If agreed upon, the admissions will cut 60 witnesses from the list and the state will call only 30 key witnesses during the trial.”

The other accused are former police anti-gang unit member Ashley Tabisher, Ziyaad Poole, Moegamat Toufeek Brown, Riyaat Gesant, Fagmeed Kelly, Mario Petersen, Jacques Cronje, Petrus Visser, Janick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies, Mogamat Adiel Mukudam and Ricardo Morgan.

Modack and his co-accused are on trial facing 124 charges, including being part of an alleged “enterprise” run by Modack, unlawful interception of communications, murder, attempted murder, intimidation and kidnapping.

Sibda asked the court if he could get more consultation time with Modack as he has many charges against him.

The prosecution said witnesses are on standby and the court will start hearing evidence on March 11.

