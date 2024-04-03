‘Please be patient,’ KZN’s health MEC tells unemployed doctors

The KwaZulu-Natal health department says funding is one of the key challenges to hiring unemployed doctors in the province.

Provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane urged about 50 doctors who staged a sit-in at the department's head office on Tuesday until they received appointment letters, to be patient as they were addressing their concerns.

On Wednesday, Simelane told journalists that the head of the health department had a three-hour meeting with some of the doctors at which some agreements were reached.

She said based on Tshabalala's debriefing, she appealed to the doctors to return home and “be patient as the matter is receiving attention”.

“We don’t believe that is how we should be negotiating. We should be able to stick to agreements that have been made. We do have vacancies that have not been filled. Those vacancies are in almost all our hospitals, which have the prerogative to recruit.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to fill all of those posts at the level that we would like to. That means we are able to fill only those posts that are funded.”

Simelane said the issue of the unemployed doctors was being dealt with at the highest level, with the KZN premier engaged in talks with the president as well as the national health and finance ministers.

“Yes, we have been provided with funds from the MTEF [medium term expenditure framework], but those funds are not for the hiring of unemployed doctors. Those funds were meant to foot the bill for the wage agreement that was agreed upon last year.