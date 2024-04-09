POLL | Should Sydney Mfundo Gcaba be summoned for questioning?

The Durban magistrate's court summoning Sydney Mfundo Gcaba to account for an R800,000 deposit the state alleges was payment for the hit on musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes would be a development some of those following the trial would welcome.
The alleged mastermind behind the murder, businessman Mziwethemba Gwabeni, on Monday questioned why Gcaba hasn’t been arrested and brought to court to account for the payment.
Gcaba was named as the person who deposited more than R800,000 into Gwabeni's bank account a day after the rapper was gunned down.
Gwabeni is one of five accused who applied for bail this week in the Durban magistrate's court. They are charged with killing AKA and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February last year.
“If the state honestly believed this and if it had any evidence, not conjecture, then I would have expected Gcaba would have been arrested and would have been a co-accused. The fact is he is not a co-accused and the state has not taken this court into its confidence and disclosed why they have chosen not to arrest him.
“As stated in my founding affidavit, I am involved in the coal mining industry and consult with different parties. The reference accompanying the deposit of R800,000 into my account, namely ‘consult’, is corroboration of this fact,” said Gwabeni.
Investigating officer Kumarasan Pillay told the court after receiving R800,000 from Gcaba’s company, Gwabeni transferred R665,000 to the other accused and two brothers in Eswatini, excluding Siyanda Myeza. He said the following amounts were transferred:
- R133,000 to Lindokuhle Ndimande's Standard Bank account;
- R133,000 to Malusi Ndimande's Capitec account;
- R100,000 to Lindani Ndimande's FNB account and R33,000 into his Capitec account;
- R100,000 to Lindokhule Mkhwanazi's Standard Bank account and R33,000 to his spouse Hlengiwe Princess Mkhwanazi's Capitec account; and
- R33,000 to Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande’s Capitec account and R100,000 to an Absa account.
He said Gwabeni retained the remaining R138,455.
