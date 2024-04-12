South Africa

Scholar transporter accused of raping 5-year-old schoolgirl

12 April 2024 - 10:39
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The suspect appeared before the Naphuno magistrate's court on Thursday facing a charge of rape. File photo.
The suspect appeared before the Naphuno magistrate's court on Thursday facing a charge of rape. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A 39-year-old scholar transporter was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

The suspect allegedly raped the child after picking her up from school. Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened on Monday at Hlabine village in the Maake policing area. 

“He reportedly dropped off other children as usual and instead of taking the victim straight home, he parked on the side of the road and allegedly raped her inside the vehicle,” Ledwaba said. 

The suspect allegedly threatened the child not to report the incident but she told her mother. 

“A case of rape was opened which was transferred to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation. The suspect was arrested at his residence in Hlabine village,” Ledwaba said. 

The transport driver appeared before the Naphuno magistrate's court on Thursday on a charge of rape. The matter was postponed to April 18 for a formal bail application.

Limpopo education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya condemned the incident, adding that parents should vet scholar transport drivers who the department does not use to transport children to school. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Free State cop jailed for 12 years for raping ex-girlfriend

A police officer has been sentenced by the Welkom magistrate's court to 12 years' imprisonment for the 2018 rape of a 29-year-old woman in Thabong, ...
News
1 day ago

KZN serial rapist sentenced to three life terms

A serial rapist who pleaded guilty to a string of rapes, kidnappings, attempted rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances has been sentenced to ...
News
1 day ago

Cousin accused of raping, killing Owami Visagie abandons bail application

Chris Mthethwa, accused of killing his 17-year-old cousin Owami Visagie last month, abandoned his bail application when he appeared in the Cullinan ...
News
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | E-tolls are history but motorists must pay their outstanding debts news
  2. WATCH | New regulations make it easier for foreigners to work in SA: Motsoaledi South Africa
  3. Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment ... South Africa
  4. Five lucky players win Powerball: Are you one of them? South Africa
  5. Forfeiture unit moves against company allegedly running Ponzi scheme South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial
Emotional father of Luke Fleurs says family support keeps them going