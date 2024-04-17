South Africa

Son arrested for murder after mother’s body found in wheelbarrow

17 April 2024 - 07:54
Mamaila Moloi Matele, 69, was certified dead by emergency services personnel and a case of murder was opened.
Image: 123RF.com

A 42-year-old man who allegedly killed his mother and carried her body in a wheelbarrow is expected to appear in the Tiyani magistrate's court later this week.

He was arrested on Tuesday at Mamaila village in Limpopo.

According to police, the man was allegedly heard by neighbours shouting at and insulting his mother. 

Later he allegedly called a neighbour to see what he was carrying in a wheelbarrow, said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

“It was discovered he was carrying the body of his mother. Community members immediately attacked the suspect and  police were notified about the incident,” Mashaba said.

“Police found the body of a woman wrapped in a blanket and put inside the wheelbarrow. Emergency services personnel certified the woman dead. She was identified as Mamaila Moloi Matele, 69. A case of murder was opened.”

Police rescued the man from angry community members and he was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been arrested in connection with the incident and is under police guard.

