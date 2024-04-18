South Africa

Eight arrested during battles between police and foreigners in Kimberley

18 April 2024 - 21:41 By TimesLIVE
Eight suspects are in detention in Kimberley police station after a group of foreigners allegedly tried to block the arrest of a Nigerian. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Police fired rubber bullets to disperse a large group of foreigners who attacked them as they were arresting a Nigerian allegedly in possession of drugs in Kimberley on Thursday evening. 

Police arrested eight suspects, most of them for malicious damage to property. 

Members from Operation Vala Umgodi stopped and searched a man believed to be in possession of drugs at 6pm and found him with Mandrax tablets, dagga and crystal meth, police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said. 

During the arrest, the man allegedly resisted and assaulted a police member with a tyre strap.

“A large group, all believed to be Nigerian nationals, attacked the members and damaged police vehicles. Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Three suspects were arrested for public violence and detained at Kimberley police station,” Ehlers said. 

As they were being processed, the suspects broke windows at the police station. Additional charges of malicious damage to property were added.

 The group assembled outside the police station threatened to retaliate. 

“The operational commander warned the group to disperse. Upon dispersing, the group damaged police vehicles. Another four suspects were arrested for malicious damage to property,” Ehlers said.

Police continued to monitor the situation on Thursday night. 

TimesLIVE

