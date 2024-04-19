South Africa

'He asked me to share the evidence against him': witness in Meyiwa case testifies about arrests

19 April 2024 - 16:06
Muzi Sibiya, Fisokuhle Ntuli, Mthokoziseni Maphisa Sibiya and Mthobisi Mncube, four of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, in the Pretoria high court. File photo.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

One of the men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, asked to see the evidence against him during his arrest, a state witness told the Pretoria high court on Friday.

Sgt Batho Mogola, who was part of the team that investigated Meyiwa's murder, was testifying on the arrests of some of the accused and the cellphones confiscated from another accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

Mogola said when she went to Johannesburg Prison on October 26 2020 to arrest Mncube, he asked her to share the evidence against him.

“He asked me to share the evidence against him. I then informed him [that] at the right time there will be a disclosure of the docket,” she said.

Mncube was serving a sentence for another crime when he was arrested in 2020.

Sgt Mlondi Tsie, who was part of the national investigation unit, told the court on Friday Mncube was surprised at his presence at Johannesburg prison when he came to collect buccal samples in June 2020. 

Mncube said: “Eh, this case again, is it not dead? I thought this case was dead.”

“I asked him if he knew anything about this case and he decided to keep quiet. Then I decided to continue to take the DNA from him,” he said.

Mncube, Sibiya‚ Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi‚ Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of murdering Meyiwa in Vosloorus in October 2014. All have pleaded not guilty.

Tsie testified he was tasked with taking buccal samples from Mncube and Maphisa during investigations.

He said the accused were informed of their rights and not forced or intimidated during the procedure.

Mncube has been identified by some witnesses as the dreadlocked suspect during the attack at singer Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE

