Ntanzi, Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya‚ Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are accused of murdering Meyiwa in Vosloorus in October 2014.
All have pleaded not guilty.
Gouws testified that Ntanzi's cellphone could not be downloaded as it had a pattern security code, but said data was extracted from his two sim cards and the memory card in the phone.
The data revealed there were communications between Ntanzi and all the other accused.
A Standard Bank account confirmed to belong to Ntanzi was also extracted from the data.
Data downloaded from his memory card totalled 5,471 pages. Going through some of the data in court, Gouws said items found included Ntanzi's pictures, a picture of a firearm and a picture of a news article about the case taken on October 29 2020.
The court previously heard evidence that Ntanzi's phone was confiscated in February 2021 in Pretoria while he was in custody.
Identifying communication between Ntuli and the other accused, Gouws said Ntuli's lawyer's phone number was also identified from the extracted data.
The trial continues.
LISTEN | 'There was communication between the accused,' Senzo Meyiwa trial hears
Pictures of a firearm, a murder article and a lawyer's phone number were among the data extracted from the accused's cellphones
Image: Antonio Muchave
Another expert witness has confirmed cellphone links between the men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
Back on the stand on Wednesday in the Pretoria high court, cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws said the accused had been in communication with each other.
Data from cellphones confiscated from murder accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli came under the spotlight during the trial.
The evidence ties in with that of cellphone analyst police Col Lambertus Steyn.
After the retirement of Steyn, Gouws was asked to analyse data downloaded from the phones of Ntanzi and Ntuli to check if there was any communication between them and the other accused.
“There was communication between all the accused,” Gouws said.
LISTEN HERE:
Ntanzi, Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya‚ Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are accused of murdering Meyiwa in Vosloorus in October 2014.
All have pleaded not guilty.
Gouws testified that Ntanzi's cellphone could not be downloaded as it had a pattern security code, but said data was extracted from his two sim cards and the memory card in the phone.
The data revealed there were communications between Ntanzi and all the other accused.
A Standard Bank account confirmed to belong to Ntanzi was also extracted from the data.
Data downloaded from his memory card totalled 5,471 pages. Going through some of the data in court, Gouws said items found included Ntanzi's pictures, a picture of a firearm and a picture of a news article about the case taken on October 29 2020.
The court previously heard evidence that Ntanzi's phone was confiscated in February 2021 in Pretoria while he was in custody.
Identifying communication between Ntuli and the other accused, Gouws said Ntuli's lawyer's phone number was also identified from the extracted data.
The trial continues.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Meyiwa trial: cross-examination of ballistic expert delayed for a month
Defence awaiting legal aid decision on funding of expert to rebut Meyiwa murder weapon evidence
Ntuli denies link to getaway car used in Meyiwa murder, saying he used vehicle only two years later
Guns, bullets and money in pictures on phone of 'dreadlocked' Senzo Meyiwa murder accused
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos