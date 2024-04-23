South Africa

Jub Jub to apply for amendment of his bail conditions on Thursday

23 April 2024 - 16:38 By TimesLIVE
Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday postponed the rape case against TV personality and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye to June 13. 

Maarohanye is facing three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder and one of assault. The offences were allegedly committed during 2006 and 2009, and involve four complainants. One of the complainants was in a romantic relationship with Maarohanye.

He was arrested last year and release on R10,000 bail.   

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the postponement was to allow for the outcome of representations that Maarohanye had submitted to the office of the director of public prosecutions. 

However, Maarohanye indicated in court on Tuesday that he would like to bring an application to amend some of his bail conditions. 

That application will be heard on Thursday. 

