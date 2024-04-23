South Africa

Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time

23 April 2024 - 11:51
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Three lucky individuals won the PowerBall draw last Tuesday. File photo.
Three lucky individuals won the PowerBall draw last Tuesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART/ File photo

South Africa's newest millionaire says his PowerBall Plus winnings means he and his wife can travel abroad to see their daughter, after years apart due to financial difficulties, and  meet their grandchild.

“Our daughter lives overseas. We have not seen her in five years due to lack of finances. What’s worse, she has a daughter we have never met. We will use a portion of the money to travel to the US to see our daughter for the first time in years, and meet our grandchild for the first time,” he said.

The operator of the national lottery announced three lucky individuals won the PowerBall draw last Tuesday.

The PowerBall jackpot of R13,309,154.20 was won by one player, and two others each bagged R2,901,985.00 from the PowerBall Plus draw.

The excited granddad bought his R45 ticket at a garage in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, with a manual selection. He claimed his winnings on Wednesday in the company of his wife.

Single Powerball draw creates five multimillionaires

South Africa has five new multimillionaires after a Powerball draw earlier this month.
News
1 week ago

“We want to buy a special gift for the little one. We're not sure what yet, but something meaningful that represents Africa so she always remembers that she has people who love her on the other side of the world,” the emotional winner said. 

Two other winning tickets have not yet been claimed.

The winning Powerball ticket was bought at a Shoprite Checkers stores in Limpopo with a R60 wager and manual selection option. 

The second Powerball Plus ticket from a Western Cape player was bought at a South Africa Post Office in Cape Town, with a R15 ticket wager using the manual selection method. 

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winners.

“The diversity of retailers from which these winning tickets were purchased underscores the accessibility of the national lottery. Whether it's a local supermarket, a post office, or a service station, every corner of the nation holds the potential for life-altering moments through the national lottery games,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Five lucky players win Powerball: Are you one of them?

Five players won last Friday's Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots, Ithuba said.
News
1 week ago

Powerball jackpot winner claims his R121m winnings

A Powerball jackpot winner has come forward to claim his R121m winnings that he won a week ago.
News
2 months ago

Race to ‘win the lotto’ heats up as 18 bidders submit their proposals

The battle for the country’s biggest tender — the national lottery licence, worth about R180bn — is under way as 18 prospective bidders vie for the ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ten years in jail for celebrity chef who defrauded Sars of R3.1m South Africa
  2. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Viral flying squad cop loves saving lives, not into modelling South Africa
  4. WATCH | Wheel damage during take-off forces FlySafair plane to make emergency ... South Africa
  5. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
South Africa's ANC loses case against Zuma