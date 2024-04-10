South Africa

Five lucky players win Powerball: Are you one of them?

10 April 2024 - 09:43
According to the lottery operator, the R131m Powerball jackpot was won by three people, each bagging R44,762,152.47, while the Powerball Plus created two more multi-millionaire winners, each to receive R17,372.610.60.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

Five players won last Friday's Powerball and Powerball plus jackpots, Ithuba said.

The lottery operator urged winners to come forward and claim their winnings. 

It said the R131m Powerball jackpot was won by three people, each bagging R44,762,152.47, while the Powerball Plus created two more multimillionaire winners, each to receive R17,372.610.60. 

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winners.

 “We are excited about the news of five multimillion winners, all on the same night of the Powerball and Powerball Plus draws. This is another monumental moment in the history of the South African National Lottery.

“Enabling players to buy tickets conveniently from various platforms is a game-changer not only in South Africa but globally, where other lotteries are yet to catch up on our innovative approach. We are trendsetters within our sector and are thrilled that players are making use of all these convenient ways of playing, even more excited that the big jackpots will be shared among multiple winners,” she said.

The winning tickets for the Powerball jackpot were bought on the FNB, Standard Bank and Absa online banking platforms while the Powerball Plus tickets were bought on FNB and the National Lottery e-commerce platforms.

According to Ithuba, in less than a week, more than R175m has been paid out to winners.

TimesLIVE

