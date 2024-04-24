Human rights in spotlight as four-day event marking Freedom Day kicks off
Your rights come with responsibilities, Mikateko Maluleke tells youth
The importance of human rights for young people as well as the duties and responsibilities that come with them came under the spotlight at the start of a four-day event celebrating Freedom Day and 30 years of democracy.
Government leaders, celebrities and young people flocked to the Church of Scientology in Kyalami on Wednesday morning for the first day of celebrations, titled youth for human rights, and which focused on engaging with tertiary students on the issue.
Among the guest speakers were director-general in the Presidency's women, youth and people with disabilities department, advocate Mikateko Maluleke, the man behind the famous Madiba shirts, Sonwabile Ndamase, TV personality Scoop Makhathini (real name Siyabonga Ngwekazi) and popular hip-hop DJ Speedsta (real name Lesego Nkaiseng).
Maluleke, in her keynote address, said she was honoured to address the gathering just days before the country celebrated the milestone holiday.
“I think this meeting is important because we are reflecting on 30 years of democracy, partnerships and growth. If we're going to assess [these] 30 years, this is the starting point. Before we look at the right to water, education and all those other rights, we must look at [one's] rights as a person and how they are protected.
She made an example of the controversial practice of ukuthwala, saying that while some people considered it their custom, it “doesn't mean you have the right to violate the rights of another person”.
“And anyway, the right to custom is subject equality and says 'you can practise your rights but subject to equality'. So, why am I raising this? I'm saying yes you have rights that are guaranteed but they end where mine start,” she told the young delegates to applause.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on the sidelines, she elaborated on the issue.
“We have never [as a society] looked at what human rights mean and what they mean for young people. Young people always say 'I have a right' but all those rights have got duties and responsibilities [attached]. So the minute you start talking human rights ... that goes with duties and responsibilities. [So] today's event helps young people understand that we [also] have responsibilities,” she said.
“Young people are taught their rights and responsibilities but also to be patriotic. That's one area where I realised that we're not patriotic [as citizens]. I think we might have failed as a government or in education to inculcate that culture of self-love ... and respect of the next person.”
Maluleke spoke on the upcoming Freedom Day holiday, reminding citizens of what the dawn of democracy heralded for the nation.
She cited an example of a recent interaction with a journalist critical of the government, reflecting that if this had happened under the apartheid regime, the person would have been imprisoned.
“Just you having the right to tell government whatever you want to, it's the fruit of democracy.
“The other thing people don't talk about is the fact that young, black female South Africans [are excelling] in every area, whether as artists or scientists. There's no area where we're not excelling, of which before 1994 we didn't have an opportunity for such. I know people complain about affirmative action but it helped so that black people can be there [in those spaces]. So I think there's not enough celebration, there's too much complaining and entitlement.
On what the day means to her personally, Maluleke said: “For me it shows the triumph of all those people who have died and made sure that [by their sacrifices] today I am the DG, it's a position I would've never held if it wasn't for democracy.”
Ngwekazi, Ndamase and Nkaiseng on their part led a panel discussion tackling various issues relating to their work in the creative industry, including the importance of protecting a creator's original work.
“Nowadays, we have something we call a non-disclosure agreement. You can find a template online and you can change it according to how you feel. So ... if you have an idea you want to share with Scoop, don't just share it, make him sign an NDA because you can share it with Scoop and [because] he has lots of money, he can execute it and there's nothing you can do about it,” Nkaiseng said.
Several delegates also shared their insights on day one of the event, with many saying they enjoyed the discussion around human rights as well as the information they got from the celebrity-led panel.
“I enjoyed that discussion because it's the first time I learn about the copyright issue so I really enjoyed that part,” 25-year-old Zenith Neke said.
The event will include a masterclass, an exhibition by young small business owners as well a star-studded concert on Freedom Day.
