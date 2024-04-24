Human rights in spotlight as four-day event marking Freedom Day kicks off

The importance of human rights for young people as well as the duties and responsibilities that come with them came under the spotlight at the start of a four-day event celebrating Freedom Day and 30 years of democracy.

Government leaders, celebrities and young people flocked to the Church of Scientology in Kyalami on Wednesday morning for the first day of celebrations, titled youth for human rights, and which focused on engaging with tertiary students on the issue.

Among the guest speakers were director-general in the Presidency's women, youth and people with disabilities department, advocate Mikateko Maluleke, the man behind the famous Madiba shirts, Sonwabile Ndamase, TV personality Scoop Makhathini (real name Siyabonga Ngwekazi) and popular hip-hop DJ Speedsta (real name Lesego Nkaiseng).

Maluleke, in her keynote address, said she was honoured to address the gathering just days before the country celebrated the milestone holiday.

“I think this meeting is important because we are reflecting on 30 years of democracy, partnerships and growth. If we're going to assess [these] 30 years, this is the starting point. Before we look at the right to water, education and all those other rights, we must look at [one's] rights as a person and how they are protected.