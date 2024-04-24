Zuma, MK Party seek extension to file in IEC's ConCourt application

Lawyers acting for former president Jacob Zuma and the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party have asked the Constitutional Court for an extension to file an answering affidavit to the application for leave to appeal by the Electoral Commission.

In directions on Tuesday, the court had asked that the MK Party and Zuma, or any other parties opposing the IEC’s urgent bid to appeal against the Electoral Court order that allowed Zuma to stand for parliament, to file answering affidavits by Thursday.



The directions said “further directions may be issued”.

In a letter to the court on Wednesday, Zungu Incorporated said the time afforded to Zuma and MK Party were, “with the greatest respect”, unreasonably short in the circumstances.

The law firm said it had been able to make contact with its clients and counsel only on Wednesday morning.

“The legal representatives were unfortunately engaged in other matters, and with the elections around the corner, the clients were spread out across the country campaigning for votes. It therefore seems like we will only be able to consult and receive instructions over the coming weekend,” the letter read.