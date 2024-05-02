South Africa

WATCH | Cellphone data in sharp focus as state witness takes the stand in Senzo Meyiwa trial

02 May 2024 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to shift its focus to cellphone data and records when the cross-examination of state witness Gideon Gouws resumes at the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

The trial was postponed on Tuesday to allow the defence to consult with the accused.

TimesLIVE

