The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to shift its focus to cellphone data and records when the cross-examination of state witness Gideon Gouws resumes at the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
The trial was postponed on Tuesday to allow the defence to consult with the accused.
WATCH | Cellphone data in sharp focus as state witness takes the stand in Senzo Meyiwa trial
