South Africa

Eskom goes after City Power for unpaid R1bn debt

06 May 2024 - 21:52 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eskom says City Power has declared a dispute regarding potential overbilling on bulk purchase invoices dating back to 2021. Eskom says despite the dispute, City Power must still pay. File photo.
Eskom says City Power has declared a dispute regarding potential overbilling on bulk purchase invoices dating back to 2021. Eskom says despite the dispute, City Power must still pay. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

Eskom says it has applied to the Johannesburg high court for an order to force Johannesburg’s City Power to pay its debt which stood at R1bn on March 31. 

“The case has been enrolled for hearing on June 4. The power utility started to default on its payments from October 2023 and no payment was received for the March 2024 invoice,” Eskom said in a statement. 

Eskom said the debt owed by City Power had worsened its already strained financial situation and threatened its ability to maintain essential infrastructure, invest in new technologies and meet the growing energy demands of the province.

“Over and above, City Power declared a dispute regarding potential overbilling on bulk purchase invoices dating back to 2021. Eskom denies the claims made by City Power and will prove its position through the arbitration process.” 

The power utility said in terms of the electricity supply agreements sanctioned by the Electricity Regulation Act, if a municipality raised a dispute with Eskom, it must still pay.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

No power restoration yet for suburbs hit by M1 underground cable fire

Several Johannesburg suburbs are to remain without power as work to clear the damaged tunnels under the M1 highway begins after last week's massive ...
News
1 day ago

‘We will respond in time,’ says mayor Kabelo Gwamanda after city found liable for Usindiso fire

A day after the official release of the damning report that found the City of Johannesburg and the Joburg Property Company liable for the Usindiso ...
News
11 hours ago

City Power begs cops to bring in army to stop crippling theft and vandalism

M1 cable-theft fire has led to huge electricity outages and is a ‘catastrophe’ that will take weeks to be repaired, says City Power CEO Tshifularo ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Forfeiture order granted after SIU investigation into land theft syndicate South Africa
  2. ‘Lights out and a smell of burning’: Bus left in ashes during morning commute South Africa
  3. City of Joburg to blame for Usindiso tragedy that saw 76 die, inquiry finds South Africa
  4. 46 people trapped under collapsed building in George South Africa
  5. German arrested at Joburg airport for 'smuggling women lured via dating site' South Africa

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...