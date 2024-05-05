News

City Power begs cops to bring in army to stop crippling theft and vandalism

M1 cable-theft fire has led to huge electricity outages and is a ‘catastrophe’ that will take weeks to be repaired, says City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava

05 May 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The fire underneath Joburg’s M1 highway caused by cable theft, which has led to several suburbs being plunged into darkness, is “a catastrophe of unimaginable proportions” that could take weeks to be repaired. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Gas, structural tests needed after M1 tunnel fire, says City Power South Africa
  2. M1 fire: Cable thieves clash with city workers, safety checks on the go South Africa
  3. Underground cables on fire at M1 in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Joburg EMS says M1 tunnel fire under control South Africa
  5. Underground cable fire temp was up to 200 degrees: City Power South Africa

Most read

  1. HR manager accused of R1.5m fraud quotes Bible verse in her defence News
  2. Shell and BEE partner’s relationship hits ‘rock bottom’ as oil giant prepares ... News
  3. Court row over 'illegal' sale of land restitution prize News
  4. Probe opens can of worms over R116m ICT tender News
  5. ‘Horny’ pastor squares up for round 2 against SPCA inspector News

Latest Videos

Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)
Game Highlights: Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) v AS Douanes (Senegal)