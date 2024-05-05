City Power begs cops to bring in army to stop crippling theft and vandalism
M1 cable-theft fire has led to huge electricity outages and is a ‘catastrophe’ that will take weeks to be repaired, says City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava
05 May 2024 - 00:00
The fire underneath Joburg’s M1 highway caused by cable theft, which has led to several suburbs being plunged into darkness, is “a catastrophe of unimaginable proportions” that could take weeks to be repaired. ..
