South Africa

Four 'suicides' at Ivory Park school in 10 days

06 May 2024 - 21:34 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says mental health support services will be bolstered in schools to ensure pupils receive the necessary assistance and guidance. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed concern after four pupils from Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park in Midrand allegedly committed suicide by drinking poison.

The incidents took place between April 26 and May 5. 

The department said a grade 10 girl drank poison at home on April 26. She was rushed to a local clinic where she was declared dead.

On May 2, a grade 11 girl was found dead at home by her parents. It is alleged she also took her own life by consuming poison.

The next day, a grade 11 boy was hospitalised due to having allegedly consumed poison. He died while receiving medical treatment.

On May 5, a grade 12 girl also allegedly drank poison at home and died while being transported to a nearby clinic. 

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said its psychosocial support unit had been dispatched to the school to provide counselling to the school community.

“It is indeed heart-wrenching to witness the loss of young lives. We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by their loss.

“Mental health support services will be bolstered in schools to ensure our learners receive the necessary assistance and guidance during difficult times,” Chiloane said. 

TimesLIVE 

