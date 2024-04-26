South Africa

MEC appoints law firm to probe deaths of two pupils at camp in Centurion

Findings to be completed within seven days

26 April 2024 - 18:17 By TimesLIVE
Lead investigator Thembekile Graham from Seanego Attorneys, left, with Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane and the department's director of legal services Nombedesho Ngcobozi.
Image: Gauteng education department

Seanego Attorneys in Midrand has been appointed to probe the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two pupils from Daveyton Skills School in Benoni on April 15 during a discipline camp in Centurion. 

Siphamandla Peterson, 15, and Sibusiso Sibiya, 27, drowned while attending a discipline camp at Rock Falls Ranch Adventure when tragedy struck

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane made this announcement on Friday as he visited the bereaved families to introduce the law firm before doing the same at the school. 

Chiloane has given the law firm seven days to complete its investigation. After the investigation, it is expected to present an investigative report with findings and recommendations for implementation.

‘Camp of hell’: sister says her brother told the family of ‘abuse’ and ill-treatment

The NGO which hosted the camp where two pupils drowned said it would communicate with the school first before commenting on allegations of abuse
News
1 week ago

Thembekile Graham, the lead investigator of Seanego Attorneys, said the firm was appointed to investigate:

  • What were the circumstances surrounding the incident? 
  • Was approval for the trip granted by the department?
  • Who were the persons responsible for the supervision of learners?
  • Where were responsible personnel or teachers at the time of the incident?
  • Did the school and the campsite have insurance?
  • How was the conduct of the teachers, school management team, and the principal?
  • Was the incident reported to the department?
  • What was the cause of the death of the learners?
  • Is the department liable or not?
  • Was there any omission on the part of the department and its officials?
  • Was counselling provided to pupils and the families?
  • What steps were taken by the department to address this matter?

Chiloane said the investigators will interact with everyone including the teachers, school governing body, campsite facilitators, families and pupils. 

“As soon as the report is finalised, we will ensure that all recommendations are acted upon. In the event of delays, we will interact with the families and relevant stakeholders accordingly,” he said. 

