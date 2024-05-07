Numsa obtains order to restrain SA Steel Mills from disciplining workers

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) welcomed the judgment of the labour court handed down on Tuesday, which restrained SA Steel Mills from imposing any disciplinary sanctions against 162 workers.

Numsa said it was compelled to rush to court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis, to block the employer from abusing its power.

“SA Steel Mills suspended 162 workers for what it claims is misconduct for participating in an ‘unlawful strike’. Our members went on a protected strike on April 16, and the court granted the company a temporary interdict to block the strike on April 19,” Numsa said in a statement.

The union said arguments, on whether the interim order granted in favour of the employer on April 19 should be made permanent, will be presented to court on Thursday.

“The court has not made a final determination on the legality of the strike, therefore it is unfair for SA Steel Mills to discipline and attempt to dismiss workers over this when the courts have not pronounced on it,” the union said.

The union alleged the company, in internal proceedings, set up a sham disciplinary process and had already found them guilty and intended to dismiss them.

“Numsa had to institute an urgent application to interdict and restrain the employer from dismissing members until such time as the labour court determines the legality of the strike.”

It said the order meant the employer was not allowed to proceed with disciplinary hearings and was restrained from implementing any findings from the hearings, until the matter of the legality of the strike had been ventilated in court on Thursday.

“Numsa has communicated the outcome of the court case to the employer, so that it ceases to implement the dismissals. At the same time, we are preparing to defend our members in court.”

TimesLIVE