The testimony of cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws is continuing in the Senzo Meyiwa murder at the Pretoria high court on Friday.
Gouws is expected to share evidence regarding calls between the five men accused of killing the footballer.
A defence lawyer in the trial argued on Thursday that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube, was not in Vosloorus when the soccer star was gunned down in October 2014.
Thulani Mngomezulu, representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, claimed that at the hour of Meyiwa's murder, Mncube's phone was pinging in locations outside Vosloorus.
Mngomezulu made the submissions as he continued to cross-examination Gouws on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Testimony of cellphone data analyst continues at Meyiwa trial
Courtesy of SABC
The testimony of cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws is continuing in the Senzo Meyiwa murder at the Pretoria high court on Friday.
Gouws is expected to share evidence regarding calls between the five men accused of killing the footballer.
A defence lawyer in the trial argued on Thursday that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube, was not in Vosloorus when the soccer star was gunned down in October 2014.
Thulani Mngomezulu, representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, claimed that at the hour of Meyiwa's murder, Mncube's phone was pinging in locations outside Vosloorus.
Mngomezulu made the submissions as he continued to cross-examination Gouws on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot
LISTEN | Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died
LISTEN | 'Trial by ambush', defence in Meyiwa murder trial cries to court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos