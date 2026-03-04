Eat better, move more: Obesity among children is health threat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

About 23% of South African children aged between six and 14 are overweight or obese, prompting an initiative by the Gauteng department of health (GDoH) to counteract the future risk to their long-term health.

In urban provinces such as Gauteng, easy access to ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks and reduced physical activity are contributing to rising weight gain among children, the department said.

“Obesity in childhood significantly increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) at a younger age.”

The department said it is working on a programme with schools, parents, healthcare workers and communities to promote healthy eating, increase physical activity and strengthen supportive environments for children.

Patrick Magidzho, manager for non-communicable diseases at GDoH, said early intervention is vital.

“Childhood obesity is a key risk factor for Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular conditions later in life. Preventing excessive weight gain through improved nutrition, increased physical activity and stronger multi-sectoral collaboration is essential to reduce the future burden of disease,” he said.

An indaba on the issue is being held on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE