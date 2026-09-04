Heavy traffic expected in Limpopo as ZCC worshippers flock to Moria

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

More than 4,000 buses from across the country, along with midi-buses and minibuses from neighbouring Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia, are expected in Limpopo this weekend for the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) pilgrimage in Moria.

The provincial department of transport and community safety has warned motorists to expect heavy traffic volumes in and around Moria as thousands of worshippers make their way to the pilgrimage.

The ZCC under Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane will be holding its annual concentration from Friday to Sunday.

According to the department, the pilgrimage will reach its climax on Sunday when Lekganyane will be joined by leaders from political parties, senior traditional leaders and various VIPs including business leaders as he leads the concencration activities through a church service.

Anticipated traffic movement

Buses are expected to start moving towards Moria on Friday after 11pm via the following routes:

N1 northbound from Gauteng and southbound from Musina and Makhado.

N11 from Groblersbridge to join R567 to Polokwane, or D19 Matlala Road towards Polokwane.

N1 southbound from Beitbridge towards Polokwane.

The department warned that the R37, D4040 and N1 bypass to the R71 will be busy from Friday and on Sunday afternoon during return.

Motorists are urged to:

exercise patience;

avoid speeding;

ensure vehicle roadworthiness; and

adhere to law enforcement instructions.

“Our provincial traffic officers will be deployed in full force along all major routes to Moria,” the department added.

TimesLIVE