A man on the list of most wanted suspects in Gauteng was shot dead in a shoot-out with police in Olievenhoutbosch in Tshwane on Sunday.
Two of his accomplices were arrested.
“Police received information about the whereabouts of the suspect who is wanted for the attempted murder of two police officers, cash-in-transit robberies, ATM bombings and murders.
“Among the people he allegedly killed was a traffic police officer who was responding to an ATM bombing in Erasmia, Tshwane,” police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said.
He said a takedown operation involving the Gauteng police tactical response team, anti-gang unit, Johannesburg Metro Police Department, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, Vusela Intel, SRM Security and Bravallo Aeronotics was organised.
“The team spotted the suspect, together with the other two males, driving in a white Toyota Quantum and a Hyundai i20 at Spin City in Olievenhoutbosch.”
As police intercepted their vehicles, the suspects opened fire on them and police returned the fire.
“The main suspect was fatally shot while two suspects were arrested. Two firearms, with serial numbers filed off, and 26 live rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene. The two cars, a Toyota Quantum and Hyundai i20, driven by the suspects, were seized.”
Masondo said investigations revealed all three suspects are linked to recent ATM bombings in Soweto.
The identities of the suspects have not been released.
One of the most wanted suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Tshwane
Image: GARETH WILSON
