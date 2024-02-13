Manhunt launched after rapist escapes from Tshwane hospital grounds

A manhunt has been launched by the department of correctional services to recapture a prisoner who escaped from the grounds of a Tshwane hospital on Monday.
Clatta Gumbo escaped from Mamelodi regional hospital, where he was scheduled to consult a dietitian, after he attacked and disarmed the guarding official.
Gumbo is serving a life sentence for rape, kidnapping and assault at Baviaanspoort correctional centre in Tshwane and was admitted as an offender in August 2018, according to the department's Singabakho Nxumalo.
“An immediate action has been taken to initiate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape. Correctional services is appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the escapee to contact their nearest correctional facility or police station.
“The department is working with other law enforcement agencies to conduct a widespread search operation to locate and apprehend the offender.
“Public safety is our utmost priority and every effort is being made to effect a rearrest of Gumbo,” he said.
