South Africa

Crime rate in Rabie Ridge 'very high', committee told during visit

09 February 2024 - 17:31
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police from Ekurhuleni district brief members of the Gauteng community safety committee during an oversight visit to Rabie Ridge.
Police from Ekurhuleni district brief members of the Gauteng community safety committee during an oversight visit to Rabie Ridge.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo

Drug abuse, mushrooming informal settlements and an influx of foreigners, most of them illegal, are among the myriad challenges facing the community of Rabie Ridge, the Gauteng community safety portfolio committee was told on Friday morning.

The committee was carrying out an oversight visit in the area after a spate of mob justice attacks and rise in crime.

In January, five people were stoned to death and one person injured, allegedly by community members of Kanana Ext 4.

Bongani Sithole and Frans Mohale were arrested in connection with the brutal attack and have since appeared in court on murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) charges.

The delegation, led by committee chairperson Dr Bandile Masuku, received a presentation from Ekurhuleni district police officials, Rabie Ridge police station commander Col Johanna Ngoma, the community policing forum (CPF) and ward 110 councillor Angie Mphaho.

CPF chairperson Emmanuel Maduna said the community was “failing to overcome the drug problem”.

Two to appear in court for alleged vigilante killing of five in Rabie Ridge

Two suspects are due to appear in the Tembisa magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni on Thursday after five people were stoned to death and one injured, ...
News
2 weeks ago

“We have too many liquor outlets operating in our area. Most [residents] drink like there's no tomorrow. We also have a challenge of substance abuse [and while] there is assistance available ... we are failing to deal with this problem.

 “The crime is very high in our area. But what I notice is that the problem is drugs, the cause of everything is drugs,” said Mphaho.

"[On Tuesday], a boy was stabbed near a spaza shop. He died on the way to hospital. So we really need assistance. But the problem we see as well is that the police station is very small for sector 1. Sometimes we have a shortage of cars. It's a very big problem.”

She illegal invaders also contributed to rising crime levels, especially in Austin View. Law enforcement have battled to successfully eradicate informal structures being erected along sections of Modderfontein road.

Ngoma provided an overview of the challenges facing police in the precinct.

Rabie Ridge is one of 12 police stations in the district struggling with crime.

Among the challenges, she highlighted inaccessible roads leading to informal settlements, lack of visibility in some areas, land invasion and an influx of undocumented foreign nationals.

She said the highest number of crimes reported in Kanana were assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, with 38 cases reported and 19 arrests made, followed by common assault, with 30 cases reported and 17 arrests made. 

Five murders had been reported and four arrests made — two of these relating to mob justice attacks. These were between July and September 2023.

She said three of the five men stoned to death in January were South Africans, another was Zimbabwean and the nationality of the fifth victim had not yet been established.

None of the victims had criminal records or pending criminal cases, she revealed.

Maduna described Kanana as a hive of illegal activity, worsened by the influx of illegal foreign nationals.

He said they received reports of mob justice attacks at least once a month in Kanana and the surrounding settlements.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Community members apprehend man suspected of raping girl, 16

Members of the community in Lulekani near Phalaborwa in Limpopo restrained a man suspected of raping a 16-year-old girl until police came to arrest ...
News
1 month ago

Government is failing us on undocumented migrants: Gauteng police chief Mawela

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has lamented the manner in which the government is dealing with undocumented migrants who are ...
News
1 month ago

Five appear in court for alleged Diepsloot mob justice that resulted in five deaths

Five people appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of five people in an alleged vigilante attack in ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Forfeiture unit attaches R3m in property linked to gold syndicate South Africa
  2. Soweto tremor: Quakes are light and fewer, say experts South Africa
  3. Businesses, residential complexes in Midrand owe City Power R360m South Africa
  4. Stage 4 load-shedding in force South Africa
  5. Assassinated Rand Water exec Teboho Joala 'knew his time had come', says ... South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's murder: one year later and no arrests...What happened?
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech